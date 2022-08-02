Prime Minister hopefuls have said too little about climate change - Yorkshire Post Letters

I find the level of debate between the contenders for premiership to be deeply depressing.

The world is facing a huge and undeniable problem with the gathering pace of climate change, vividly illustrated by the recent unprecedented temperatures. Yet the debate between the two candidates does not seem to have progressed beyond a statement of enthusiasm for recycling plastic bottles.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

If this situation continues to be ignored by the world and sea levels rise, making , for instance, huge areas of Bangladesh uninhabitable, the current problems with refugees will fade into insignificance. Tens of millions of people will be forced to seek new homes.

As the nation that created the Industrial Revolution, we have a special responsibility to provide leadership in alleviating its consequences.