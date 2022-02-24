Prince Andrew deserves second chance after settling Virginia Giuffre sexclaim – Yorkshire Post Letters

There are continuing calls for Prince Andrew to renounce his title as Duke of York - and lose the freedom of York.

ON Prince Andrew, I would like to remind Christa Ackroyd (The Yorkshire Post, February 19) that people are innocent until proven guilty and that 99.9999 per cent of similar cases result in an agreed cash payment.

Perhaps his lawyers agreed to the settlement to avoid the trial dragging out in the Platinum Jubilee year for his mother.

The Duke of York opened a training centre for people with disabilities which I managed and I didn’t find him to be arrogant, nor did he display an attitude of self-entitlement. He was courteous and expressed a great interest in the work of the trainees and stayed longer than the allotted time. The event was a great success for all concerned.

I do not agree with having the title of the Duke of York removed from Prince Andrew.

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

WHAT an embarrassment Prince Andrew has turned out to be.

One minute he is going to fight his accusers, the next he is to settle out of court for millions of pounds.

I am glad he is no longer associated with the Grenadier Guards as my Grandpa was a member of this admirable institution, losing his life in the First World War at the age of 24.

Likewise, I do not think Andrew is fit to be connected to York or Yorkshire. This can be arranged by the Queen telling him he must not use the title of Duke of York and, if necessary, this could quickly be passed through a bill in Parliament, although Boris Johnson has more pressing problems to deal with.

Let us hope Andrew no longer takes part in any ceremonies and quietly disappears from public view. He seems happiest playing golf or watching videos anyway. Good riddance.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I CANNOT help but agree with every word of Andrew Vine’s column about Prince Andrew (The Yorkshire Post, February 22).

He comes across as an arrogant, spoiled brat who is so self-opinionated that he thinks the world should pander to his wishes. He has brought disgrace on the very name of York and on his family as a whole. My feelings are with the Queen.

I do not suppose I will ever meet him, but should that unlikely event occur, he would not get a ‘Sir’ or a hand shake from me.