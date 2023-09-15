Public control of buses might not be a panacea but neither is privatisation - Yorkshire Post Letters

Taking buses back under public control "is not a panacea" according to Bus Minister Richard Holden (TYP, September 8).

Neither was deregulating them in the 1980s but his political grandads went blundering on with it. They were emboldened by 'grandma' Thatcher's proclamation that "if a man is still using public transport at 25, he is a failure".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The die was cast and on a downwards trajectory so far as passengers were concerned. Back to cars and ever more road chaos.

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. PIC: James Hardisty

Belatedly and through gritted teeth, today's Downing Streeters are starting to admit that the supposed miracles of those times are still not working well for the eponymous public and an election looms. We have the most inadequate and expensive public transport in Europe.

Thirty-odd years late, its restoration requires serious commitment and investment and soon.