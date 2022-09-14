Queen Elizabeth's coffin should have been transported by locomotive No. 6201 - Yorkshire Post Letters

With regard to your news report that use of the Royal Train to transport the coffin from Edinburgh to London has been 'axed' on security and crowd safety grounds.

My own fond hope for that journey was for Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be hauled by locomotive No. 6201, the engine that was named in her honour in 1933: the serviceable and technically compliant main line steam locomotive Princess Elizabeth.

I know of two young, male, railway enthusiasts, aged four and six years, living in Derby, for whom the opportunity to view the Royal Train would have evoked great enthusiasm.

Floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth ll.

The Queen did not appear to be inclined toward reckless gestures, so we must respect the judgement of wiser heads than ours, that a safer route be employed.