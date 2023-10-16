Rachel Reeves stands out as politician of integrity with conference speech - Yorkshire Post Letters

I watched part of the Labour Conference, October 9, and the Rachel Reeves speech, and it was indeed a contrast to what Tory Chancellor Hunt put out.

I am long enough in the tooth to recall the Thatcher years and how they came to an end. Since the Conservative win in 2010 we have seen 13 years of hardship, public services starved of funds again and again, we have seen in Yorkshire as in so many regions, food banks and their use in rising numbers, even with working residents.

We have seen children go to school hungry, parents unable to afford to feed children, unable to buy things such as shampoo, washing powders.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves making her keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Yorkshire Post to its credit has regularly come out against such happenings, such as pensioners having to decide to eat or to heat. The NHS and education have been reeling for years from Tory cuts, but be sure that no Conservative MP will have experienced the pain and stress felt by so many.

If you try for an NHS dentist, best of luck, you will need it, no Tory MP will be in such a position.

Then there is the arrogance of 13 years of power, the arrogance of believing we are beyond being held to account for sticky fingers, for lying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sunak presents himself as a force for change after 13 years of Tory rule. Does he take the voters for fools, in his arrogance it seems that he does?

Do not forget the regular sewage discharges by Yorkshire Water, with little response from this government.