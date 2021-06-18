Railway Children star Jenny Agutter’s appeal for Action for Children – Yorkshire Post Letters

Actress Jenny Agutter is synonymous with the Railway Children.

EVEN before coronavirus hit, more than four million children were living in poverty in the UK.

Now our most vulnerable children and families face the toughest of challenges, as the financial and emotional impact of this horrible pandemic truly hits home.

Action for Children – an amazing charity I’ve worked with for many years – is determined not to let this generation of lockdown children become a lost one.

Jenny Agutter is an ambassador for Action for Children.

For over two decades now I’ve taken part in the charity’s annual sleepout. Before the pandemic, this meant bedding down in a London location, getting very little sleep and always being chilled to the bone by the time the sun rose. Yet I would get to go home and have a shower, something to eat and very soon would be feeling normal again.

They are doing all they can but now they need your help. They need you to Boycott Your Bed to raise money for some of the country’s most vulnerable kids.

This July 9 they – and I – are asking families in your area to ditch their duvet, put away their pillows and bunk down somewhere unusual in their homes or gardens. Last year I slept out in my treehouse! Please do sign up at www.boycottyourbed.co.uk.