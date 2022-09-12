Readers pay tribute to one of a kind Queen Elizabeth II - Yorkshire Post Letters

Many years ago I swore allegiance to her and vowed to keep the peace in her realm. I hope I didn’t disappoint her. The world will be a poorer, sadder place. Rest in peace Ma’am.

Peter Hyde, Driffield

I have lived during the reigns of five Monarchs and sworn allegiance to two. In 1932 George 5th reigned. He was followed by Edward 8th and then George 6th on Edward’s abdication. As an airman I swore allegiance to King George 6th and later as a police officer to Elizabeth 2nd. I greatly admired George 6th and more so Elizabeth 2nd, both in their own way, very courageous people.

Foral tributes to the Queen at St Peter's Church, Harrogate. PIC: Gerard Binks

Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

News broadcasts are presenting our Queen as 'The Queen, bless her; she was, is, and will be always so remembered, and loved throughout the world. The Yorkshire Post of September 9 includes a wonderful and very full account and tribute to The Queen by Andrew Vine.

Councillor Nigel Boddy, Lib Dem, North Road, Darlington

I was saddened to learn that the Queen's body will be flown from Edinburgh to London because there are 51 railway stations between Edinburgh and London on the East Coast Main Line. I believe significant numbers of people would attend each train station and watch in quiet respect had a train carrying the Queen's body gone by. But as the East Coast Main Line has become so unreliable lately, I shouldn't be really that surprised.

Adrian F Sunman, South Collingham, Notts