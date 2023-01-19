Recycling Christmas trees as dead hedges around Ogden water is a forward thinking approach - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Hedon, East Yorkshire.

It is encouraging to see the forward thinking of Calderdale Borough Council's countryside section in the way that they are utilising by recycling used live christmas trees in order to protect wildlife (The Yorkshire Post, January 13, 2023).

The facts are that by doing this simple task it is saving valuable landfill space, which is running out in some parts of Yorkshire, and the method of laying the pine trees down to create a free natural bund to prevent dogs from worrying waterfowl on Ogden water is fantastic.

As countryside officer, Chris Sutcliffe says it is beneficial to wildlife and as the pine and fir trees decompose both fungi and insects are introduced to encourage a variety of bird species.

Ogden Water in Halifax.

This will make the visitor experience to Ogden waters more rewarding, and I am sure that visitor numbers to this site will further increase.