Reducing emissions isn’t virtue signalling, it’s enlightened self-interest - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Carter, Heavitree, Exeter.

During the pandemic, it was easy to worry about the many people suffering and dying all around us, but there were others who focused on what they could do to help.

They isolated themselves from the vulnerable whilst they worked in our hospitals; they developed vaccines; they supported neighbours or they volunteered for medical trials. The nation was grateful for their can-do attitude.

Unlike Covid, climate change can feel remote to us in the UK. We are blessed with a temperate climate where, so far, extremes have often been no worse than normal events elsewhere.

'There are many who invest in insulating their homes, solar panels or heat pumps to reduce their own emissions'. PIC: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos.

Even so, many of us worry about what’s in store for future generations or the millions suffering from floods, fire and unbearable heat even today.

That is why I am particularly impressed by the positive attitude of people making a difference now.

There are many, including the parents down my road who choose to ferry their young children around on cargo bikes or those who invest in insulating their homes, solar panels or heat pumps to reduce their own emissions.

When I thank them, they are dismissive. Why? They tell me that cycling their kids to school keeps them fit or that they are saving money on their energy bills.

Such people don’t worry about being accused by cynics of virtue signalling; they know it’s enlightened self-interest.