Regional inequalities? Life is so much better up North than it is down South - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Richardson, Railway Street, Beverley.

Understandably, your news and opinion columns often focus on the regional inequalities within the UK. Of course, in many ways our region does not appear to get its fair share of investment and infrastructure.

Having lived in five Northern towns, for all but one of my 63 years, I have never been overly convinced that it is so grim up here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have just come across the results of an annual survey of the very worst English towns in which to live - and it appears to give some objective evidence for my view.

A view of Bradford's skyline.

In 2022, Aylesbury was deemed to be the worst, and this year all of the worst nine contenders are southern - including Croydon, Luton and Peterborough.