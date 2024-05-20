Remainers need to accept that they lost and get on with life outside the EU - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Boyes, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

A highly inaccurate view of our independence from the European Union comes from Jeremy Hall of Exeter (YP Letters, 14/05/2024).

His perspective is perverse and his dissatisfaction with Brexit is such that he appears to have thrown the Remainer kitchen sink at the issue.

May I inform Mr Hall that the Remainer ship has long since sailed into oblivion with its crew of bad losers griping over the rum ration instead of grasping the opportunities of independence?

In these circumstances, I often ask what you hope to gain from joining the EU. Is it the euro, creeping federalism, protectionism, loss of control over our laws, fishing, agriculture, employment rules, ports, shores, higher food prices, loss of markets worldwide and a thumping bill for the privilege?

Then Mr Hall questions our electoral system, our parliamentary democracy and international standing and caps it all with meaningless statistics and a false view of history.

Has he not seen the shortcomings of proportional representation with extreme groups creating stymied decision-making? Did he not know about the ineptitude of our MEPs? Did he not notice our lack of influence when David Cameron attempted to renegotiate our terms, resulting in the 2016 referendum?

The disgrace of Brexit did not come from the politicised Supreme Court; it came from Parliament itself when Remainers sought to overturn the democratic vote of the majority because ‘they knew better’.

I’m afraid Mr Hall’s view of history is incorrect. Margaret Thatcher was a symbol of Euroscepticism; she opposed any move towards federalism and was vehemently opposed to the Maastricht treaty, which puts a different slant on your claim of passive participation.

I can also assure the writer that Liz Truss is influenced only by Liz Truss and not by pressure groups. She recognised that with economic stagnation, we must strive for growth following the diet of Keynesian economic policies we have suffered since the Blair years.

Unfortunately, the markets, unaccustomed to the monetarist approach, panicked in ignorance and fear.