Remoaners need to stop looking down on us Leave voters - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

Reading the trenchant item by Bill Carmichael (February 3) raised my spirits. I too voted Leave in 2016, and would again. Listening to the Remoaners and their points, have you noticed any of them accepting that others have convictions deeply held opposed to theirs? I have not.

Keir Starmer in his efforts before the 2019 election did his utmost in Parliament to foil the referendum result, the MP for Huddersfield sneers at the intelligence of Leave voters, intelligent people himself included naturally, backed Remain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do not overlook that Yvette Cooper formed an alliance with Tory MP Oliver Letwin, again to obstruct the referendum result. Letwin stood down in 2019.

A picture taken on December 9, 2020 shows a flag of the an Union Jack and European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymont building, the European commission headquarters. PIC: FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images

The Remainers won a victory of sorts in a Scottish court before a panel of three judges, one of whom was/ is a member of a society whose aim is closer ties between Scotland and France. It's not hard to imagine his thoughts.