Removal of discipline and lack of policing behind youth trouble - Yorkshire Post Letters

Peter Hyde, Driffield.

Daily we read of youths causing trouble in various housing estates, Hull and Huddersfield are just two mentioned.

To my mind there are two main reasons for this. First and foremost are the wokes who have successfully removed all forms of discipline and made every effort to shield children from the realities of life.

Secondly the complete lack of police officers patrolling on foot and talking to the public. We rarely see an officer but let there be an accident or other incident and you will see numerous police cars turn up.

Police at the scene of an accident. PIC: Stuart Black

In the 1950s, 60s, 70s we had bobbies on regular beats and rural police officers stationed in villages throughout the countryside.

All these have now been removed with the result of increasing rural crime and urban disorder.

No matter how many officers are recruited there will not be much improvement as officers, who have become disillusioned by the current situation are leaving in droves.

The standards of turn out and discipline have also been eroded hence officers being convicted of various offences. I speak as an old style bobby with 30 plus years who served in different forces.

Robert Booth, Longwood, Huddersfield.

﻿Just a tip to the supermarket mad shopping generations out there, a lot of the products you can’t currently get in the mega food chain stores, are quite freely available at lots of your local independent retailers, and with no rip-off prices involved. I say give these hard working front line pioneers a go, they deserve it.

It is so easy, myself included, to get swept away with the tsunami of big boy food conglomerates and then conveniently forget our local lifelines, who in times of our usual forgetfulness and family emergencies we use as our go to guys.

I think these shop owners deserve much more respect than they are given.

Also an honourable mention to the Independently run and owned petrol station owners, also deserve great credit for their services to local communities.

Jim Buckley, Ackton, Pontefract.

One definition of treason is conduct aimed at the overthrow of the constitutional system.

In our constitutional system, power lies in the hands of all three of; The King; The House of Lords; and The House of Commons.

Government has no standing, which irks them. They engage in conduct which they know is wrong. Conduct which is treasonable. What do we do with traitors these days?

So when people speak of the dangers of The Retained EU Law act going through parliament, do not yawn with disinterest. Do not get confused by the title. This is a smoke screen to hide what is really going on.

What is really going on is that the people you trust to look after something for you, are the very sneak thieves engaged in stealing it from you. This is what is so awful about it.

But I will tell you the most awful thing of all. Your complete lack of interest.

John Cole, Chair, Bradford for Europe.

Bradford for Europe welcomes Sunak's “Windsor Framework” as a move away from the previous ultra-hard Brexit policy. However, it is baby steps only and we hope that further shifts will follow.

Sunak's policy is now very close to where Keir Starmer's is: the objective being “to make Brexit work better”.

In these circumstances Sir Keir would do well to re-calibrate Labour policy and make it, from a Remainer perspective, more ambitious.

Labour needs to understand that there is less mileage in seeking to win over those former Labour voters who voted to “get Brexit done” in 2019 compared with enthusing Labour voters (over 75 per cent of whom voted Remain) and others with a more pro-Rejoin policy.

Public opinion has shifted markedly in the last two years, with now 54 per cent of those questioned by pollsters saying that the UK was wrong to leave the EU and only 34 per cent saying that it was right.

In a moment of possibly unintended frankness Sunak admitted that Northern Ireland benefited from being inside the EU Single Market. What Starmer should draw from that is that the rest of the UK would benefit from being back inside the Single Market and customs union.

