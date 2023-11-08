Renewable energy gains highlight net zero opportunities we’re passing up on - Yorkshire Post Letters

Let’s start with some good news. For the first time, we have seen 12 months where renewable energy has delivered as much of our electricity as fossil fuels. Sadly, a House of Lords report highlights the fact that, despite renewables being much cheaper, the consumer is not seeing the benefit in their bills. Gas is dictating the high price we pay for electricity and that needs to be changed.

We can go much further with renewable energy, but again this is not happening. New wind power remains next to impossible in England, offshore wind is delayed by poorly managed auctions and the government plans to make it harder to get planning permission for solar farms.

The Electricity Networks Commissioner says we need a much more strategic approach to developing the grid to allow us to benefit from a progressive approach to renewables.

The upshot is that we are too reliant on gas which is priced at volatile market rates dictated by international events. The OBR says this will cost ordinary people and the economy.

According to multiple reports, the cost of living crisis, the economy and the climate crisis will all benefit from a more strategic, national strategy on renewables and supporting grid infrastructure.

All the government is delivering is division and more profit to the fossil fuel conglomerates. This is madness when the International Energy Agency reports that the move to renewables is unstoppable.