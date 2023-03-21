Restoration of Camellia House is proof of what is possible if all parties work together - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

Restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse's former dilapidated Camellia House in the gardens of this former country estate will be a success, if all parties sign up and work together, proves that a one off unusual project can be achievable (The Yorkshire Post, March 13, 2023).

It is not everyday that conservation architects, Donald Install Associates, receive a brief to provide a building to conserve rare and historical varieties of Camellias, some of these connected to the Fitzwilliam families.

A large project of this magnitude, the duration of the build period is bound to include the harsh winter months in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, when temperatures can drop to minus 10 degrees celsius.

Camelia House at Wentworth Woodhouse has undergone restoration.

Under the guidance of head gardener, Scott Jamieson, the success of this project is down to his dedication to duty achieved by regular inspection of the work by contractor staff.

This daily inspection may sound over the top to many visitors, but only professional and dedicated gardeners will understand that when the damage to these plants has been done, it could take years of growing to rectify the damage.

Future visitors to these wonderful gardens will enjoy the beauty and fragrance of these, and other, amazing imported plants, which incidentally is in the same plant family as the tea plant, and perhaps with climate change, in the future staff at Wentworth Woodhouse could grow and blend a unique flavoured tea.

Visitors would have the opportunity to drink this new 'local' provenance afternoon tea in the new Tea House.

The Victorian gentry would compete, as money was not an issue, and send plant hunters out to Himalayan countries, to bring back young plants or cuttings to cultivate in their large cast iron built conservatories heated by a coal fired boiler, located below ground level, so that the heat would radiate up and protect the exotic fruit bearing plants from harsh frost.

This unique country estate of Wentworth Woodhouse has so much to offer both in the house and gardens under the vision and passion of the current senior management team and trustees.