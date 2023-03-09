Rethink needed over the closure of Nidderdale Children’s Centre - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

Re the closure of Nidderdale Children’s Centre and the reduction in Sure Start Centres.

I am writing to express my deep concern over the recent closure of the Nidderdale Children's Centre by the North Yorkshire County Council.

This decision has left many families in the area without access to vital support services for young children, including health and education resources and it is deeply worrying to hear that similar centres across the county are also under threat.

'I urge the North Yorkshire County Council and the Tory Government to reconsider their decision to close the Nidderdale Children's Centre and other Sure Start centres in the county'.

As a concerned citizen, I am aware that these closures are part of a wider trend of cutbacks to local services and the Sure Start Scheme by the Tory Government over the last 13 years.

The impact of these cuts on vulnerable families cannot be underestimated and it is alarming to see the continued erosion of essential services for those who need them most.

Sure Start centres provide a crucial lifeline for families, offering a wide range of support services for parents and children, from early years education to health and wellbeing advice.

The closure of these centres will have a devastating impact on the lives of many families, particularly those living in rural areas where access to services is already limited.

I urge the North Yorkshire County Council and the Tory Government to reconsider their decision to close the Nidderdale Children's Centre and other Sure Start centres in the county.

Our children and families deserve better than this, and it is time for our leaders to step up and provide the support and resources that our communities need to thrive.

Sure Start centres have been proven to have a significant positive impact on the lives of families who use them. Here are some statistics that highlight their success:

Research conducted by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has found that Sure Start centres can improve children's early development and readiness for school. The IFS found that children who attended a Sure Start centre had higher cognitive test scores at age five than those who did not attend.

Sure Start centres have been shown to improve maternal mental health. A study by the Department of Health found that mothers who used Sure Start centres were less likely to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Sure Start centres have been found to have a positive impact on child health. Research by the University of Oxford found that children who used Sure Start centres were less likely to be admitted to hospital with injuries or illnesses.

Sure Start centres have been found to reduce child poverty. A report by the Department for Education found that families who used Sure Start centres were more likely to be in work and less likely to be living in poverty.

