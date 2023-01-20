Rethink on car parking charges at parks and open spaces in Leeds needed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

Charging for people to park to enjoy parks and open spaces maintained by Leeds City Council is the thin end of the wedge, The Yorkshire Post January 16, 2023.

Many older people enjoy walking by themselves or with their dog to enjoy 'fresh unpolluted air' in our parks and open spaces, which are the 'lungs' of towns and cities.

Those who can only walk short distances, but don't qualify for a blue badge, will be denied that privilege. Indirectly this is a 'fresh air tax'.

Tracy Brabin is the Mayor of West Yorkshire. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

This is yet another cost to over stretched households' budgets, adding to the cost of living.

The benefits of being with trees and flowers helps our health, both physically and mental wellbeing.

The Mayor, Tracey Brabin, is totally out of touch by backing this proposal. Will Ms Brabin back the same in Kirklees, Bradford, Calderdale and Wakefield areas in West Yorkshire?

The West Yorkshire Mayor, along with MP Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the exchequer need to be putting together business cases for more funding from central government for the upkeep and development of parks and open spaces, which have been starved of funding for decades.

If it is to raise revenue to close the gap for maintenance of parks and open spaces, more can be generated by having reasonably priced hot and cold drinks and food in mobile catering kiosks, rather than an expensive cafe.

Why not investigate selling surplus bedding plants produced in the super plant nursery in Leeds.

This hasn't been properly thought through by senior managers at Leeds City Council, as by charging for parking it will push more cars to neighbouring street parking on the perimeter of the parks and open spaces causing inconvenience to residents.

How many bus routes go near Temple Newsam park?

How will people pay for this facility, probably by debit or credit card, which can be problematic at times?

For those who refuse to pay, how much will it cost to 'police it' using car park attendants, security staff or park rangers who will receive abuse from members of the public?

The Royal Parks in London, tried to implement this in all eight of its parks. There was a lot of opposition from residents living near two of the ‘local outer Royal Parks’.