Rip-off city centre hotel prices should not be tolerated – Yorkshire Post Letters

The cost of city centre staycation breaks is in the spotlight.

WHERE do these hospitality industry CEOs get off throwing inflated prices at customers for holidays or breaks?

Try booking an overnight stay in any UK city now and you are looking at £250 and the rest for one night! If this is short notice, add another £50 to that.

This industry, like many others, is using the Covid get-out justification clause to “justify” these prices.

We often hear a spokesperson telling us how difficult it has been for the hospitality industry.

The NHS has not taken to using the pandemic as an excuse to maximise profits or control markets or influence the use of its services to the communities.This industry needs to be brought into line.

If they go out of business, then so be it. People need to vote with their feet and look for alternatives. Every industry has been affected during this time and has had to restructure or realign its business model.

These CEOs of hotel chains and motels don’t deserve the customers they insult with these rates.