Ripon Farm Services trade show was a great success that helped bring farmers together - Yorkshire Post Letters

As an attendee of the 20th Ripon Farm Services trade show at the Great Yorkshire Showground on January 24 and 25, I would like to thank Geoff Brown and his team for putting on a free first class show, which I heard whilst queuing for my bacon sandwich and coffee that over 5,000 farmers, gardeners and trade representatives (who make this show happen) will enjoy his hospitality. The catering staff had to work at full pace to keep those hungry farmers fed.

I would argue that the social side for farmers, from the young who are starting their careers in agriculture through to farmers who have semi-retired from all parts of Yorkshire and beyond, meeting up in mid-winter is crucial for their mental wellbeing.

The MBE for services to the rural economy and position of future President of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for Geoff is very fitting for all the work he has done for agriculture over many decades and his enthusiasm in customer service to both his customers and suppliers will continue for many years to come.