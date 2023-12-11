Rishi Sunak can’t keep ignoring experts on climate change - Yorkshire Post Letters
Rishi Sunak says he doesn't want to be in hoc to climate zealots. Fair enough, but he shouldn’t ignore people clearly better informed than he is.
The government’s own independent statutory body that monitors and provides advice on Net Zero progress, the Climate Change Committee, aren’t zealots.
That body says “our confidence in the UK meeting its medium-term targets has decreased in the past year.” People at the International Energy Agency aren’t zealots either. They say that opening new oil and gas wells is not consistent with achieving 1.5C.
To have been given the job, Chris Skidmore, the Tory MP who led the Net Zero review, is no zealot. He agrees with the IEA that we shouldn’t be opening new oil and gas wells and that we should be focusing our investments and efforts on clean energy because it’s the opportunity of the century.
The Office for Budget Responsibility, they aren’t zealots. It says that our overreliance on oil and gas will cost ordinary people and the economy.
Analysts at the US market research company, Wood Mackenzie, aren’t zealots. They say that the massive increase in solar power in China is helping the country to maintain relatively low, stable power prices compared to us.
Rishi Sunak, you know your supporters don’t like eco zealots, so I can see why you're being so lazy and attacking them rather than sensible analysts. You promised an honest and grown-up government and all it’s taken is a fall in ratings to sink to relying on petty culture wars.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.