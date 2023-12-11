Rishi Sunak can’t keep ignoring experts on climate change - Yorkshire Post Letters

Rishi Sunak says he doesn't want to be in hoc to climate zealots. Fair enough, but he shouldn’t ignore people clearly better informed than he is.

The government’s own independent statutory body that monitors and provides advice on Net Zero progress, the Climate Change Committee, aren’t zealots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That body says “our confidence in the UK meeting its medium-term targets has decreased in the past year.” People at the International Energy Agency aren’t zealots either. They say that opening new oil and gas wells is not consistent with achieving 1.5C.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

To have been given the job, Chris Skidmore, the Tory MP who led the Net Zero review, is no zealot. He agrees with the IEA that we shouldn’t be opening new oil and gas wells and that we should be focusing our investments and efforts on clean energy because it’s the opportunity of the century.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, they aren’t zealots. It says that our overreliance on oil and gas will cost ordinary people and the economy.

Analysts at the US market research company, Wood Mackenzie, aren’t zealots. They say that the massive increase in solar power in China is helping the country to maintain relatively low, stable power prices compared to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad