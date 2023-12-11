All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Rishi Sunak can’t keep ignoring experts on climate change - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Emma Tsoneva, Todmorden Road, Littleborough.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT

Rishi Sunak says he doesn't want to be in hoc to climate zealots. Fair enough, but he shouldn’t ignore people clearly better informed than he is.

The government’s own independent statutory body that monitors and provides advice on Net Zero progress, the Climate Change Committee, aren’t zealots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That body says “our confidence in the UK meeting its medium-term targets has decreased in the past year.” People at the International Energy Agency aren’t zealots either. They say that opening new oil and gas wells is not consistent with achieving 1.5C.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

To have been given the job, Chris Skidmore, the Tory MP who led the Net Zero review, is no zealot. He agrees with the IEA that we shouldn’t be opening new oil and gas wells and that we should be focusing our investments and efforts on clean energy because it’s the opportunity of the century.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, they aren’t zealots. It says that our overreliance on oil and gas will cost ordinary people and the economy.

Analysts at the US market research company, Wood Mackenzie, aren’t zealots. They say that the massive increase in solar power in China is helping the country to maintain relatively low, stable power prices compared to us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak, you know your supporters don’t like eco zealots, so I can see why you're being so lazy and attacking them rather than sensible analysts. You promised an honest and grown-up government and all it’s taken is a fall in ratings to sink to relying on petty culture wars.

Related topics:Rishi SunakYorkshire PostPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.