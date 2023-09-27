Rishi Sunak is right to abandon idiotic green policies - Yorkshire Post Letters

At last our Prime Minister appears to be rethinking his government’s idiotic green policies, as proposed by the loony tunes in the Green brigades.

If his suggested new policies are actually implemented, ordinary working people in this country will give a huge sigh of relief, as they will escape the savage financial burden which was about to be imposed on them by the idiotic belief that climate change and economic poverty are necessary evils which will save our planet from destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile China is pushing gaily ahead with a huge number of new coal mines which will provide the cheap fuel to enable the Communist-run country to continue its amazing economic growth.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PIC: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Whilst the rest of us will be shivering in our homes, unable to afford the oil, gas or electricity needed to provide safe and comfortable lives, if the government’s previous green policies were to be pursued.

Allowing the continuing manufacture of petrol and diesel cars, relaxing the crazy ban on new gas or oil boilers and relaxing or destroying the regulations regarding prohibitively expensive extra insulation on houses will come as a great relief to both private house owners and private landlords alike.