Rishi Sunak is right to abandon idiotic green policies - Yorkshire Post Letters
At last our Prime Minister appears to be rethinking his government’s idiotic green policies, as proposed by the loony tunes in the Green brigades.
If his suggested new policies are actually implemented, ordinary working people in this country will give a huge sigh of relief, as they will escape the savage financial burden which was about to be imposed on them by the idiotic belief that climate change and economic poverty are necessary evils which will save our planet from destruction.
Meanwhile China is pushing gaily ahead with a huge number of new coal mines which will provide the cheap fuel to enable the Communist-run country to continue its amazing economic growth.
Whilst the rest of us will be shivering in our homes, unable to afford the oil, gas or electricity needed to provide safe and comfortable lives, if the government’s previous green policies were to be pursued.
Allowing the continuing manufacture of petrol and diesel cars, relaxing the crazy ban on new gas or oil boilers and relaxing or destroying the regulations regarding prohibitively expensive extra insulation on houses will come as a great relief to both private house owners and private landlords alike.
This change of plan, if indeed it is actually implemented, could save the Tory party from a major defeat come the next general election, for you can bet your bottom dollar that the left wingers who rule the Labour Party will steadfastly oppose the commonsense measures and by doing so they will alienate a huge number of their erstwhile supporters, who simply cannot afford to fund this Climate change nonsense.