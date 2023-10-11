Rishi Sunak needs to ensure XL dogs are registered and muzzled - Yorkshire Post Letters

Right Mr Sunak you aren't forking out more money on a well over-budget railway so start putting into action a law that all XL dogs are registered and muzzled, even if they are friendly, well according to their owners.

Having said this, it seems that it is dogs that have escaped from gardens or properties attacking humans.

When my husband used to shoot, he had regular home, unannounced inspections by the police to ensure he was keeping rifles and pistols in a secure place as they too could kill.

Two XL bully dogs during a protest against the Government's decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

It wouldn't be a bad idea to carry out checks on gardens and homes being safe enough to have XL dogs in them and if they don't comply then confiscate the dogs, never to be returned.

It's time to do something about those and other heavy dogs that can kill. We hear nearly every day reports of serious or fatal attacks.