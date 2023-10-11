Rishi Sunak needs to ensure XL dogs are registered and muzzled - Yorkshire Post Letters
Right Mr Sunak you aren't forking out more money on a well over-budget railway so start putting into action a law that all XL dogs are registered and muzzled, even if they are friendly, well according to their owners.
Having said this, it seems that it is dogs that have escaped from gardens or properties attacking humans.
When my husband used to shoot, he had regular home, unannounced inspections by the police to ensure he was keeping rifles and pistols in a secure place as they too could kill.
It wouldn't be a bad idea to carry out checks on gardens and homes being safe enough to have XL dogs in them and if they don't comply then confiscate the dogs, never to be returned.
It's time to do something about those and other heavy dogs that can kill. We hear nearly every day reports of serious or fatal attacks.
Don't treat these animals in the same way Covid was handled by burying your heads in the sand.