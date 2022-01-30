Royal Mail: Blame postal delays on managers – Yorkshire Post Letters

The backlog of Royal Mail deliveries continues to cause consternation.

A FIRST class mess for a second class service. Your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, January 26) notes the loss of 700 Royal Mail managers.

Many of them have not worked their way through the ranks and walked the streets to learn the basics of the job.

My wife was a postie for many years and witnessed the gradual demise of this once fine service.

Her best manager was a team player, a local man who had walked the ‘beat’ himself and knew his staff and customers personally. He commanded total respect.

An outsider drafted in to follow a rulebook that was supposed to increase efficiency had the opposite effect.

Just one example of this ludicrous situation is that rural posties’ vehicles are rarely properly serviced, presumably to ‘save’ money, with obvious results. They are not even allowed to change a puncture, but must call in for a ‘wheel changing technician’.

The management sector have been the architects of their own demise.

