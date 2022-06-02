Rugby League World Cup great opportunity to showcase history - Yorkshire Post Letters

Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

The forthcoming Rugby League World Cup presents a great opportunity to showcase the extraordinary history and heritage of the sport of rugby league, particularly to focus upon the international side of our game.

Since the news that the National RL Museum is unlikely to be centred at the George Hotel in Huddersfield and an alternative venue has still to be found, the possibility of creating a “RL Heritage Roadshow” as an interim project should be seriously considered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mobile unit could be sited outside some of the iconic venues that will host the World Cup matches, from the first game in Newcastle, via the Emirates Stadium in London through to the final at Old Trafford on November 19.

The display could then become part of the regular rugby league season ongoing, to promote the history of the game at RL grounds as well as schools and colleges.

There is such a rich collection of archive and memorabilia available from a variety of sources but sadly, most of it is hidden away, including digitalised historical film and audio, all of which can easily be accessed to produce a first-class interactive exhibition, for visiting supporters from around the world to enjoy.

Yes, there may be some logistical and staffing challenges, the need for a secure unit and probably a generous sponsor to support the cost of the mobile unit.

There are certainly several supporters who have a keen interest in the history of the game and who would welcome the opportunity to become involved with the project as volunteers.

The attendance of some of the legends of our game at the Roadshow Unit and across the various matches would provide additional interest for the supporters.