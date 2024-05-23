From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

With world-wide protests against Israeli barbarism in Gaza taking the headlines, the Foreign Secretary's recent trip to Ukraine has not had the coverage it deserves. Lord Cameron met with the Ukrainian cabinet recently and the Ukrainian authorities released a video of his speech.

Zelensky looked ill and the others we were allowed to see looked miserable. No wonder. Retired US colonel and military strategist Douglas Macgregor states that Ukraine has lost 500,000 military dead.

Another strategist, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis, said in an interview with Jacob Rees-Mogg that "there is no military path for Ukraine to win the war" and that Russia is moving from active defence to attack.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron delivers a speech at the National Cyber Security Centre in London. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Yet Lord Cameron believes that if Ukraine gets enough weapons it can win. He said that the UK would supply more Storm Shadow missiles, each costing £2m, which Zelensky could use however he saw fit, striking targets deep into Russia, including the 12 mile long Kerch bridges.

Naturally, that evoked a strong response from Russia stating that if they did that Russia would strike back at targets inside and outside of Ukraine. In 1944, when London and the South East were being battered by V1 and V2 rockets, the RAF bombed their launch sites and wrecked the underground factories where the weapons were being assembled by slave labourers. It was the right thing to do and supported by the British people.

So, if Zelensky orders a blitz against Russia one would expect a similar response. BAE Systems and MBNA have over 60 facilities in Britain which could be reached by Russia's hypersonic missiles in a matter of minutes. We are depending on President Putin to ensure that does not happen.

Lord Cameron has form in making things worse globally. Bombing Libya in 2011, of which he was an acolyte, resulted in the collapse of stable government and the torture and murder of its president. It caused the complete collapse of law and order, turned Libya into a failed state and allowed mass emigration to Lampedusa for over a decade.