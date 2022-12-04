News you can trust since 1754
Sad death of Christine McVie brings back memories of Fleetwood Mac in Leeds: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Janet Berry, Hambleton.

By YP Letters
4 minutes ago

I was so sorry to hear about the death of the talented Christine McVie.

We have seen Fleetwood Mac a couple of times at the brilliant First Arena in Leeds.

We went the second time because she had returned to the group after a long absence. She was so clever as she had a superb singing voice and could compose and play music.

File photo dated 09/02/98 of Fleetwood Mac's, Christine McVie, performing at the Brit Awards at the London Docklands Arena. Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died at the age of 79
This group, which was so dysfunctional in many ways, always excelled when they played together.

Stevie Nicks, Lynsey Buckingham and Christine were never as successful when they tried to break away as when they all came together. Rumours was the best but I shall always remember Christine’s Little Lies, Everywhere and the beautiful Songbird.

She will live on through her many compositions and her lovely voice which complimented and harmonised so perfectly with Stevie Nicks. She will be sadly missed.

