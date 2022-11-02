Scarborough Borough Council's drive to build affordable houses deserves praise - Yorkshire Post Letters

With all that is happening at the moment, which is generally negative reading, it is good to read that Scarborough Borough Council are taking steps with a private sector building company to build affordable houses, The Yorkshire Post, October 31, 2022.

Many seaside resorts in Britain are short of affordable housing for both residents, and those who work in the hospitality business, which generally pays low wages and is seasonal work, and political parties, who traditionally had their annual conferences in seaside towns, which extended the season, but now have moved venues to large arenas and exhibition halls in cities like Manchester and Birmingham.

The proposed development of 700 low cost but providing high quality sustainable houses over a decade with Lovell Partnership is a win-win for Scarborough.

'Many seaside resorts in Britain are short of affordable housing'. PIC: Richard Ponter

Hopefully the new government will honour its manifesto commitment of levelling up in the North of England by investing in such developments, which will ultimately grow and retain the workforce in deprived towns like Bridlington, Blackpool and to a lesser degree Scarborough, which all need investments in good quality housing stock, which is sustainable by the best types of insulation against the harsh elements from the sea.