Scarborough buses ignorning social distancing – Yorkshire Post Letters

Public transport continues to concern residents of Scarborough, and visitors to the resort.

IN the past, the 128 route between Scarborough and Helmsley mostly ran double- decker buses, which, at peak times, were usually full.

Since the Covid lockdown was lifted, the buses are all single deckers with reduced capacity.

I have started to use them more frequently and, on occasions, the rules about social distancing have not been able to be applied due to the bus being full.

I contacted EYMS, who claimed they had no double deckers that particular day. But since then the service continues with single deckers every day. The holiday season is now upon us and single deckers will be full, with people standing next to others.

From: David O’Neill, Scarborough.

DO the Government recognise the extent to which coastal towns like Scarborough feel disenfranchised?

Not only do we have inadequate road and rail links – the A64 and trains that come under the misnomer TransPennine Express – but bus services do not reflect the increased number of visitors.

I bet they put on extra buses and trains for Euro 2020 football matches at Wembley. Why are we always last in line? I can only assume Ministers do not care.