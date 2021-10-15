Scarborough’s Grand Hotel and why we’ll never return – Yorkshire Post Letters

Scarborough's Grand Hotel continues to receive critical reviews from guests,

I WOULD like to thank Andrew Vine for his recent column on the state of Scarborough’s Grand Hotel, and for showing so much interest in such an iconic building.

Myself and my husband have been regular visitors to the Grand for quite a few years. We went this year in September but I don’t think we will be going again.

What we saw has put us off. The room we had was not fit for purpose. The shower was unusable because the door leaked water onto the bathroom floor. The toilet seat was a lot smaller than the toilet and there was dust on the waterpipes. The corridor was not kept clean, things were left lying about. The toilets off the Java Bar were not kept clean. Children were running wild and using the lifts as play things.

Worst of all, there was no security – anyone could just walk in. This used to be a lovely holiday but the whole hotel is being run into the ground. We would have come home early but we were on a coach holiday. I have written to the coach firm to tell them what the Grand is like and also Health and Safety in Scarborough. This hotel deserves better. It should live up to its name – Grand. It is a blot on Scarborough at the moment and needs putting right urgently.