Scotland won’t stay shackled to xenophobic England and who can blame them? – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

IN response to Bob Watson (The Yorkshire Post, January 18), he needs to accept that Scotland’s future lies with the Scottish people. Scotland isn’t a province of England, but a country in its own right and no international treaty has ever changed this.

Britain is due to leave the EU on January 31.

SNP and Nicola Sturgeon’s rush for Scottish independence smacks of desperation – Patrick Mercer

During the 2014 campaign, it was the pro-UK Better Together campaign which repeatedly stressed that remaining in the UK was the guarantee of remaining in the EU, which Scots voted to do in 2016 by more or less a two to one majority. This turned out to be a hollow promise.

Final chance to save United Kingdom from Brexit break-up, warns Labour MP and mayor Dan Jarvis

For all its faults, I believe that there is a future in a reformed and rejuvenated UK, perhaps with a federal structure, but I quite understand that, having been deceived on Brexit with their European future stolen from them by millions of older, less educated, backward-looking and often anti-immigrant English voters, younger Scots in particular will not want to stay shackled to the nasty inward-looking xenophobic dystopian nightmare state that England apparently wants to be. One cartoonist north of the border aptly illustrated it with a small boy asking a parent “Why can I now only play with the English?”

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

JAMES Bovington continues his simplistic adoration of the EU autocracy (The Yorkshire Post, January 15). Another very scarlet herring he drops is that Dominic Cummings was not democratically elected.

If Cummings’ advice leads to electoral unpopularity, a strong probability of the removal of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister exists. No such democratic mechanism applies in Brussels. Ursula von der Leyen remains immune from popular dissent and subsequent dismissal, let alone her advisers.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

WELL I never! People are still squawking about Brexit. Let’s look at the facts. The total vote in the 2016 EU referendum was Leave 17.4 million, Remain 16.1 million. Constituencies: Leave 406, Remain 242. Labour seats: Leave 148, Remain 84. Tory seats: Leave 247, Remain 80. By region: Leave 9, Remain 3. MPs: Leave 162, Remain 485.

As one can see from the above facts, it was our so-called representative MPs that caused all the Leave problems until Boris Johnson got rid of his Tory parliamentary dissenters and the people of the UK got rid of most, if not all, of the Labour dissenters.