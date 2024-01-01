Scrapping the TV licence fee would mean poorer coverage - Yorkshire Post Letters

Peter Rickaby (December 13) advocates scrapping the TV licence fee. He cites unfair competition and wokeism along with a rather scathing attack on those running the corporation.

The effect of the BBC's move towards greater coverage of local issues on its website has been given prominence in this paper because; it is quite rightly pointed out, such a development threatens the future of independent local journalism.

However, if Mr Rickaby had his way, to save something less than £5 per week, it would have wider implications.

I have spent time in countries like New Zealand and found a viewing choice consisting of poor quality programmes with constant interruptions for ads.

I value not only the quality of many drama and documentary programmes, films and sport coverage transmitted by the BBC but the fact that they are free of commercial breaks.