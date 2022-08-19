Second home ownership in Whitby needs to be curbed - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, I do not think there are any objections to visitors and tourists coming to Whitby. They are the lifeblood of the town.

But to my mind what appears to have happened is that house prices have soared, which now prevent young people from the town being able to buy them and this is not right or indeed fair. Many are having to move to cheaper areas and if they work here cannot always get to the town because of the lack of transport.

Second, home owners are indeed extremely fortunate to be able to afford one. But part of the sadness is there are so many homeless people around and facilities in this town do not match what is required.

We are being surrounded by large housing estates, one in particular being built on fields close to Whitby Abbey and the things that attract all the visitors are slowly being eroded by Scarborough Council.

The bus services in the town are, to say the least, shocking, with areas where there used to be services now defunct. GP services are tested to the limit and I am not sure about schools.