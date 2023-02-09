Selfish actions of unions will lead to more inflation - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

The nation is threatened by trade union strike action on a daily basis as they selfishly attempt to get better pay for a limited number of members, but who are they really threatening causing current damage to, along with long term permanent damage?

I researched Google asking for the number of trade union members plus the total population in the UK. The latest info 2020, total trade union membership 6.56m - UK population 67.89m.

Simple maths reveals 9.66 percent are trade unionists while 90.34 percent are not. Not all trade unions are hawking strikes, and those that are not every member is absent from work on strike days. Thus less than 5 per cent of the nation are bullying 95 percent trying to earn a living or managing on a pension.

NHS workers and supporters gather outside Downing Street to protest. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Union leaders claim their members have lost purchasing power due to inflation, so has everybody in the UK. Unions demand their members must be exclusively protected. High settlements boost inflation thus the majority get hit even harder, especially the pensioners.