Selling off HS2 land would be a repeat of the mistakes made with Beeching cuts - Yorkshire Post Letters

Selling off land originally bought for HS2 shows politicians learn nothing from history, but then, they never did (Letter from Jim Buckley, The Yorkshire Post, December 5).

After Beeching cuts, many thousands of miles of track bed were sold cheaply. Times changed, the population grew and transport needs increased. Yet restoring axed railway lines was often impossible because land was now used for housing or industry.

Had routes been safeguarded much more railway restoration, as reportedly supported by Boris Johnson, would have been possible.

The "final decision" to axe HS2's northern leg was taken during the Conservative Party conference. PIC: HS2/PA Wire