Selling off HS2 land would be a repeat of the mistakes made with Beeching cuts - Yorkshire Post Letters
Selling off land originally bought for HS2 shows politicians learn nothing from history, but then, they never did (Letter from Jim Buckley, The Yorkshire Post, December 5).
After Beeching cuts, many thousands of miles of track bed were sold cheaply. Times changed, the population grew and transport needs increased. Yet restoring axed railway lines was often impossible because land was now used for housing or industry.
Had routes been safeguarded much more railway restoration, as reportedly supported by Boris Johnson, would have been possible.
Looking to the future, there is every likelihood that railways will need greater capacity. HS2 would have provided that so its essential land is safeguarded for future needs. Don't make the mistakes of the past.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.