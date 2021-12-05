Sheffield ratepayers exploited over stand-in council chief executive’s £208,137 pay – Yorkshire Post Letters

The £208,137 cost of a stand-in chief executive at Sheffield Council has dismayed taxpayers. Charlie Adan served for just nine months.

CHARLIE Adan was not the only Charlie involved in the Sheffield Council leadership rip-off that paid the stand-in CEO the sum of £208,137 for her nine months tenure in 2020, at the staggering rate of £1,250 a day. I can’t believe it’s the going rate!

They clearly took Sheffield Council taxpayers to be the usual Charlies that the council have historically been using as a cash cow with no redress. But this time. it’s thanks to the Freedom of Information Act and the free press, particularly The Yorkshire Post which roasted them in its editorial (November 29), that those, hubristic, ingenuous councillors have been exposed for the prodigals they were in overspending people’s money.

From: Patricia Brooks, Stradbroke Road, Sheffield.

IF there was proper career development at Sheffield Council, it would not have needed to waste over £200,000 on a stand-in CEO because it would have been able to fill the vacancy from within its own ranks. It’s important that we’re told the names of those councillors, and officials, who sanctioned this – and how much the council spent trying to prevent details of the Charlie Adan payments from becoming public. She’s not to blame, the Labour council is liable however.