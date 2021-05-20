Sheffield tree scandal can lead to better leadership in cities – Yorkshire Post Letters

What will be the legacy of Sheffield's tree felling scandal?

DAVID Behrens (The Yorkshire Post, May 15) offers some hope for those of us living in Bradford without any hope of representation either locally or nationally, largely a result of electoral demographics.

The recent It’s Our City referendum in Sheffield, resulting in a more co-operative led city council, has to be the way forward. I have watched many recent Bradford Council meetings of the grandly termed Executive; they are toe-curling for the absence of quality in personnel and debate.

Frankly, having suffered decades of amateur cricket committee meetings, there is little to choose between them.

Sheffield residents have voted to change how the city is run.

As much of the country voted for change recently, Bradford opted depressingly for status quo allowing a small group to rule over a wide and diverse electorate, serving their own narrow aims.

It is no surprise that our outlying MPs both continue to champion a breakaway from City Hall. Bradford would do well to follow the Sheffield model if its leaders are truly seeking to be representative.

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

WHAT a ‘refreshing’ article about a community group in Sheffield, along with Trees for Cities, fundraising for planting 30 semi-mature trees on Abbeydale Road (The Yorkshire Post, May 14).

As this has been identified as one of the most polluted roads in the region, for it to be most effective then some lower ground planting, shrubs or perennial plants are needed to protect young children and those in wheelchairs.

The benefits of planting trees are numerous, as the leaves capture nitrogen pollutant particles as well as producing oxygen, not to mention the well-being, if the right trees are chosen producing flowers, fruit and variations in leaf colour throughout the seasons.

The chair of the Woodland Trust, Clive Anderson, is correct in that the tree felling controversy may have a happy ending after all as communities, and Sheffield City Council officials, have focused on finding a solution to provide better air quality for their residents.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

SHEFFIELD trees now being replanted? It’s a bit like ‘here we go again!’ They would have saved a lot of money and time if they left them as they were in the first place.