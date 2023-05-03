All Sections
Sheffield United coach Paul Heckingbottom being overlooked for EFL Championship manager of the year is a travesty - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Matthew Smith, Middlewood Road, Sheffield.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:45 BST

It is an absolute travesty that Paul Heckingbottom has not been awarded the EFL Championship manager of the year award, for this season and last.

Back in August 2021, Sheffield United were struggling. Star player Aaron Ramsdale was transferred to Arsenal leaving a huge void, in his absence Robin Olsen signed on loan and was tried in goal as was Ramsdale's supposed reliable deputy Michael Verrips, both failed miserably.

A four nil drubbing against West Brom just after Ramsdale's exit made it look like United might have been destined to follow Wednesday into league one. Enter Paul Heckingbottom.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, on the touchline. PIC: Jonathan GawthorpePaul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, on the touchline. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe
One of his first acts is to pluck United's forgotten man Wes Foderingham from obscurity and put him in goal, resulting in him keeping numerous clean sheets and generally proving himself a worthy number one.

Come the end of the season United are playing entertaining football and get into the playoffs, only losing on penalties after a hugely entertaining two legged semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Followed this season by finishing 2nd in the league and getting to the semi final of the FA Cup.

This has all been achieved with virtually no transfer budget. Heckingbottom deserves manager of the year this year and last. Just hope he is backed in the transfer window next season.

