Sir Michael Parkinson was genuinely warm hearted, generous and respectful - Yorkshire Post Letters

The death of Sir Michael Parkinson aged 88 ends an extraordinary career for one of the greats of British broadcasting. His humble Yorkshire roots and his genuine love for cricket and sport in general were also legendary.

He was, long after his retirement, highly regarded as a speaker and became the celebrity guest at many sporting occasions. I have fond memories of his warmth and generosity at two such gatherings I attended with my late father Trevor Foster MBE.

Trevor, a proud Welshman and adopted Yorkshireman, was a rugby player of some distinction having served Bradford Northern, Wales and Great Britain in the 1940s and 50s. Parky came up to Odsal Stadium in the late 1980s to interview my dad and Harold Young, then-the eldest survivor of the club and full of beans aged 90.

Chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson died at the age of 88. PIC: Neil Silk

Harold was a real character from Cumbria and had played as an International for Great Britain and England.

They walked down the pitch together with the cameraman for around 30 minutes, chatting about rugby and life. However, Harold completely took over proceedings and never stopped talking.

At the end of the session Parky commented “Well Harold, I must say you stole the show today lad.”

Around ten years later Trevor as a nominee was invited to attend a community awards dinner at the Dorchester Hotel in London. All the great and the good were there and Parky was the Master of Ceremonies.

As we arrived and on seeing my father, he came straight across, shook his hand and exclaimed “Hello Trevor, you are still around then? I will never forget our meeting in Bradford when you and I were both left speechless by that wonderful chap who would not shut up. How are you?”