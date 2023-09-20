Skimping on new public buildings will only cost more down the line - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post, September 8, reporting on crumbling hospitals refers to Department of Health ‘designs’ for new ‘Hospitals 2.0’ that will be “quicker and cheaper” to build.

We have our problems with RAAC in public buildings because it was seen as a cheap quick fix when new infrastructure was being built to deal with the requirements of the 1944 Education Act and the establishment of the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 1990s and 2000s we had the Private Finance Initiative which was seen as a cheap quick fix to the provision of public buildings – at least for the government if not the users. The problems with PFI have come home to roost.

Remedial work being carried out at a school, which has been affected by sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Not yet so widely reported are the ‘modular framework’ schools constructed on site over the last three years from pre-assembled parts as a cheap quick fix to deal with the consequences of years of austerity.

Two, less than three years old are being demolished, with traditional rebuild promised, while another three have been closed.

With ‘Hospital 2.0’ another cheap quick fix is being proposed. I am sure when it is unveiled the predicted life will be less than that for the older parts of Leeds General Infirmary, or Leeds Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad