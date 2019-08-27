Solidarity needed in South Yorkshire’s fight against fire cuts – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Paddy J Cawkwell, West Street, Conisbrough.

I’D like to thank Sheffield City Council and Doncaster Council for their amazing support and solidarity with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service as they rail against the vicious cuts sought out by the Fire & Rescue Authority.

Readers want planned cuts to fire cover in South Yorkshire halted.

We must fight cuts to our fire service

Our firefighters provide a humanitarian response no matter who you are, it is the bedrock of what they do. Cutting this support is a filthy and arrogant move and must never be allowed to pass. Leader Julie Dore and Mayor Ros Jones should be proud of how their councils have acted to keep us safe from harm. We salute you!

Here are 10,000 reasons to scrap cuts to fire services in Rotherham and South Yorkshire – Yorkshire Post letters

Colleagues from the Conservative and the Green Party did an excellent job at supporting the move to throw weight behind our heroic firefighters. I was also struck by the comradely manner in which both councils, bar a few exceptions, carried out this important exercise.

All councillors present at each respective meeting should be rightly proud of how they conducted themselves.

I hope Rotherham and Barnsley will now come in from the cold, do the decent thing and get behind our firefighters.

What’s the point in being in politics if its not to be radical?

From: Sylvia and David Bird, Kirkwood Crescent, Leeds.

SO Cookridge Fire Station may be closed own and replaced by housing.

In late January 1994, we suffered a fire in our home which is near to the fire station.

The house was uninhabitable for three months.

A member of the crew attending the incident told us it was fortunate that Cookridge Station was operating at the time.

Had the crew had to come from Moortown Station, the extra journey time involved would likely have meant the whole structure collapsing with possibly the attached semi as well.

Since 1994, many more homes have been built in the Leeds 16 area.

If Cookridge Station is closed down, it is not a very good prospect for the people of this area.

To those people who make decisions in regards to such matters, we would appeal to them to think again.

Apart from properties, the chances of loss of life could be increased.