Spending cuts will hit the poorest in society, not that the new PM would understand - Yorkshire Post Letters

So now we know Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister, we know too that the coming Hunt spending cuts and tax increases will have the fingerprints of both.

This is the early Christmas 'gift' from the Conservatives to the poorest, the elderly, the families least able to cope with additional spending cuts, those families unable to afford beds for children, children going to school hungry.

Think too of the families, many with two working parents, whp have to resort to food banks more and more. No wonder Conservative politicians are mute on this. Think of this statistic in Wakefield there is 25 per cent child poverty, worse in parts of Tyneside.

Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Christmas is very near now. For many in their homes, children will have their presents to open, parents to share their excitement, alas for so many it will be the opposite, a cold home, a home with few if any presents, parents in despair, Christmas meal, a pipe dream.

This is what Hunt and Sunak, both very wealthy, will inflict on those least able to cope, the victims of Conservative economy ruining policies. Think too of those now having to struggle with increased mortgage repayments, or increased rents, not to mention 10 per cent food price increases, worries which the Tory dynamic duo will be immune to as will all Tory MPs I imagine.