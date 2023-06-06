Starmer’s housing policies aim to steal land from those who worked hard - Yorkshire Post Letters

Keir Starmer has announced the new Labour Party policy for their so called solution to Britain’s housing shortage and we realise that he will be following the old socialist tradition of stealing property from those who, as a result of hard work, have managed to purchase agricultural land and pay them a pittance for stealing it from them, using compulsory purchase orders in the true communist tradition.

This is a much used principle used by many governments throughout the so called civilised world and is simply an expression of jealousy and an attempt to punish those hard working thrifty individuals who have toiled on their farms to save up a few quid to help in their retirement and to hopefully pass on to their kids when they are dead.

If Starmer and his collaborators want to ease the housing shortage they need to control immigration, to reduce the demand for more and more accommodation and make the UK planning system support house building applications. But stealing land from private landowners will simply impoverish those landowners and I doubt that it will result in any increase in housebuilding.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire. PIC: Robert Perry/PA Wire