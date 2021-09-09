State of Whitby’s toilets embarrass town and demean disabled – Yorkshire Post Letters

I AM disabled, and in a wheelchair, and the other day I needed to use the facilities opposite the railway station in Whitby.
Both my wife and I could not believe the state they were in – it was disgusting, to say the least.
I contacted Scarborough Council’s environmental control department to complain.
We then went to the tourist information and were told that they would get in touch with Whitby Town Council to get it sorted.
The following day we checked (August 25) and we discovered that it was even worse. I took a video of it for evidence. We also visited the disabled toilets at the marina car park and they were out of order.
This is not good for tourists coming to Whitby town, especially for disabled people.
From: Joe Egan, Malton.
WE decided to travel to Whitby for a day out and were left disappointed. There was a lot of litter – and there was no sense that the council was doing much to keep the area clean and tidy.
I’m still to be convinced, however, that the unified North Yorkshire County Council will be a champion for coastal towns. I hope council leader Carl Les sets out his plans soon for scrutiny.
