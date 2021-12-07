Storm Arwen power cuts show lessons are not learned - Yorkshire Post Letters

A man walks through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire. on November 28, 2021 in the aftermath of Storm Arwen which wreaked havoc across much of the UK. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

LAST week I watched Greg Hands MP, the Energy Minister, on BBC Breakfast visiting homes without electricity and so forth in Cumbria where people have been struggling for days on end.

A good deal of community spirit was being shown by local people. What did he say when asked about the situation? We will look at what lessons can be learned or words to that effect.

Do these people not grasp that we are sick and tired of hearing that cliche all the time?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

I AGREE with your Editorial last week that Boris Johnson would have called a Cobra meeting if urban areas in the Home Counties had suffered power cuts comparable with those caused by Storm Arwen in Yorkshire, the North and Scotland.

Further evidence that rural communities do not matter to the PM, a recurring theme in the response has been Northern Powergrid, based in Castleford, misleading customers over the timing of the restoration of supplies.