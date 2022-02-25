Storm Gladys: How to avert threat to power lines from trees falling in high winds – Yorkshire Post Letters

Can more be done to prevent power lines coming down during storms?

AS stated in an earlier letter to your paper, one of my favourite expressions is ‘Well, it isn’t exactly rocket science, is it?’

Doesn’t this apply to the bringing down of power lines by falling trees during these periods of high winds? One cannot help but feel the greatest sympathy for all those affected. Surely the remedy is so simple? One either replaces an overhead cable which is potentially at risk because it passes close to trees, with one that runs underground (expensive), or one cuts down the trees (a cheaper option).

One wonders why, in the past, this danger has not been foreseen, and a planned nationwide programme been implemented to solve the problem? The time is now, as a matter of urgency, to implement such a programme. When all said and done, it isn’t exactly rocket science, is it?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHILE three named storms in a week is a rare phenomenon, I lament the Government’s inaction when it comes to flood prevention and support.

The Yorkshire Post’s continuing calls for a high-profile Minister for flooding and coastal areas. It’s time this issue was taken seriously by Defra and the Environment Agency.