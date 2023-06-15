Strong regulatory control of utility companies is needed - Yorkshire Post Letters

Thanks for a most informative exposure of the privatised water companies by Andy Brown (TYP, June 12).

His reference to the impracticality of true 'competition' by running several different pipes up the street doesn't seem to apply to gas and electricity.

We are constantly urged to ‘change your supplier’. This produces the bizarre situation where, depending on which myth I and neighbours believe, we end up paying a different price for the same product coming through the same pipes and cables.

A hosepipe disconnected from an outside tap during a hosepipe ban in the UK. PIC: Adobe

Perhaps this works for those who spend their dismal lives crunching numbers?

The 1980s re-definition of 'public service' as a means of requiring us, the public, to serve shareholders appears to be set in stone.