Strong regulatory control of utility companies is needed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

Thanks for a most informative exposure of the privatised water companies by Andy Brown (TYP, June 12).

His reference to the impracticality of true 'competition' by running several different pipes up the street doesn't seem to apply to gas and electricity.

We are constantly urged to ‘change your supplier’. This produces the bizarre situation where, depending on which myth I and neighbours believe, we end up paying a different price for the same product coming through the same pipes and cables.

A hosepipe disconnected from an outside tap during a hosepipe ban in the UK. PIC: AdobeA hosepipe disconnected from an outside tap during a hosepipe ban in the UK. PIC: Adobe
A hosepipe disconnected from an outside tap during a hosepipe ban in the UK. PIC: Adobe

Perhaps this works for those who spend their dismal lives crunching numbers?

The 1980s re-definition of 'public service' as a means of requiring us, the public, to serve shareholders appears to be set in stone.

I couldn't agree more with Andy's valedictory demand for "the restoration of strong regulatory controls before we are taken for mugs again" - and isn't a General Election due next year?

