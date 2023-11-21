Suella Braverman had the audacity to say what a large section of society believes - Yorkshire Post Letters

Has anyone else noticed a degree of irony in this week's headline news? Earlier this week the fact that people for the most part are disillusioned with politics made the front page. Well there's a surprise.

I would suggest that there are two reasons for this.The first is that there is virtually no difference in the policies of both leading parties. We have a current alleged Conservative administration of high spending and high tax not through any belief but because they don't want to be portrayed as uncaring (but are).

The option which we are likely to be lumbered with is a Labour government of more spending and higher taxes (which they haven't told us about yet) because they purport to care but actually want to control.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The truth of the matter is that the more of your money that governments take in tax leave you dependent on them and more importantly deny you the right to live your life as you want rather than as they deem appropriate.

Secondly, for the most part politicians of all persuasions pussy foot around any comments that might be seen as contentious by the media, liberal elite or even worse the civil service. Hence political discussion is for the most part muted.

Fast forward a few days and there we have it. The Home Secretary Suella Braverman has the audacity to say what a large section of society believes and is roundly condemned by all and sundry.

Like it or not the police are biased. All Summer we have witnessed the pompous Just Stop Oil crowd block motorways, bring city centres to a standstill and cause untold disruption and the police have for the most part stood by and let them get on with it.

Now lets say I and a couple of friends sat on the bridge on the B6160 at the entrance to Kettlewell with 'Let's burn coal' banners, we would be given pretty short shrift, dragged off and probably sectioned for defying the Attenborough edict.

More seriously this sadly is the society we have become. I personally have no time for left or right wing protesters hell bent on causing trouble but regardless of how we go about it they should all be treated the same.

In conclusion, politicians of all persuasions need to step up to the mark and say what they believe rather than what they think we want them to say.