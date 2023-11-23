Suella Braverman has views that you can clearly understand - Yorkshire Post Letters

Whether or not you agree with the views of Suella Braverman, she at the very least has opinions you can clearly understand.

How many other politicians can you say that of?

Trying to work out the views of the vast majority of politicians of whatever political persuasion is somewhat akin to trying to platt fog.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman following her was sacking by the Prime Minister. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Ms Braverman at least is unafraid to air her views directly, and without deception. Sunak's inability to deal with this puts him in the Julius Caesar mode, that of the weak and ineffective leader - "Let me have men about me that are fat; Sleek-headed men and such as sleep o' nights; Yond' Cassius has a lean and hungry look; He thinks too much: such men are dangerous".

Most modern politicians have indecipherable and inconstant views which depend largely on their feelings about their likelihood of being re-elected, which is all they really care about.

We need people prepared to stand up and be counted, and give an honest voice to unpopular subjects.

As a lifelong Conservative voter, I can no longer give my vote to a weak and cowardly Sunak, but would do all in my power to see Braverman as PM.