Suella Braverman’s approach to immigration restores my faith in the Tories - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I watched the debate in the House of Commons between the Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the Opposition Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, and my faith in the Conservative Party was instantaneously restored.

Suella’s brilliant put down of the Labour Party’s idiotic defence of the influx of illegal immigrants by Yvette Cooper into our already overcrowded country was the best debate I have ever listened to in the House of Commons.

Is the Labour Party unaware that our hospitals are full, our health workers are overworked and many are exhausted, our GP surgeries are overloaded and unable to give proper appointments to their patients, who are often obliged to spend hours on the telephone hoping, in vain, to get an urgent meeting with a Doctor.

Suella Braverman is the Home Secretary. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Our Ambulance drivers are overwhelmed with urgent calls some of which have to wait for long periods before they are attended to and our schools are full to capacity and yet apparently the Labour Party wants to allow even more foreign people to settle in our already overcrowded Island. Why?

No decent person wants to turn away genuine refugees under any circumstances, but it would seem that most of those arriving from France in small boats do not look like bona fide refugees but most look like fit young men seeking a better economic climate than exists in their own countries.