Super League should follow Featherstone’s stadium example – Yorkshire Post Letters

MARTIN Sadler, in his letter regarding the poor state of the rugby league stadiums at Castleford and Wakefield (The Yorkshire Post, May 1), does not pay tribute to the third professional rugby league club in the Wakefield area, namely Featherstone Rovers, currently celebrating their centenary year.

The Featherstone Stadium has been transformed in recent years through the hard work and wise investment of the club officials and an army of volunteers.

This has been achieved without the tens of millions the two Super League clubs have received in central funding since 1995.

The Featherstone Stadium is more than “fit for purpose” and has the best spectator facilities in the Wakefield area.

Had Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers chosen to invest some of the Super League money in their facilities, they too could have had “fit for purpose” stadiums that are a credit to the sport.

Instead they have chosen to “invest in playing staff” and play the game of “we are moving to a new stadium”, funded by everyone else but themselves.

The choice has been theirs.